MARTIN, Dawn Renee “DeDawn,” of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She is survived by her parents, John and Jean Martin; sister, Gigi Martin; nephew, Joseph Ryan (Anna); niece, Megan Crowder; and great-nephew, John Robert Ryan. Dawn was employed for over 30 years as an underwriter with Markel Insurance. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. with a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 870 Greenbrier Cir. #404, Chesapeake, Virginia 23320, or the animal control shelter of your choice.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward will be on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back' Tuesday
-
Watkins Nurseries' 342 acres in Chesterfield, Powhatan and Amelia slated for foreclosure auction
-
Henrico man gets 35 years for murder in Creighton Court; 'Y'all doing too much,' he tells judge
-
House panel backs assault weapons ban. Then police clear the room.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.