MECHANICSVILLE -- Come one, come all!
The Mechanicsville Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Mechanicsville Rotary and Ruritan Clubs, will get underway at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Registration is open and there is no entry fee to take part in this nostalgic community event through the Village of Mechanicsville.
The theme for 2019 is “It’s a Wonderful Life”.
Eleven categories will be judged for awards.
The 1.8-mile parade will start on Hanover Green Drive and travel through the Windsor Subdivision, south on Atlee Road, and west on Old Mechanicsville Turnpike to Elm Drive.
There are plenty of places along the route to bring family and friends to enjoy the entertainment, music, food, and great displays.
Mobile concessions are available all along the route.
Parade registration forms and instructions are available on-line at the Mechanicsville Rotary Club website: www.mechanicsvillerotary.org.
The deadline for application is Friday, Nov. 8.
For more information, contact event co-chairs Bret Atwood (804-339-2548, email: bret@atwoodprint.com) or David Fuller (804-690-5666, email: dfuller100@aol.com).
