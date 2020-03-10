HANOVER – Hanover County followed suit with the rest of the Commonwealth last week during the Democratic Presidential Primary. As Deputy Registrar Sheilah Ann Frattini said, the March 3 election “went off without a glitch.”
Dan McGraw, chair of the Hanover Democratic Committee, said, “Super Tuesday was an example of the Democratic growth in the county. We had a record number of people at the primary in Hanover, far surpassing 2016 by more than 87%.”
He said the participation “bodes well for the fall when citizens have the opportunity to vote for positive change. The record number of people going to the polls is a reflection of our overwhelming desire to nominate the best person to defeat Donald Trump.”
“I am very grateful for all of our committee members and volunteers who have been knocking on doors, making phone calls, organizing Meet & Greet events, and donating time and money to grow the Democratic presence in Hanover County,” McGraw continued. “Their efforts have paid off with tremendous turnout.”
He said the committee is preparing for the Nov. 3 General Election “through grassroots activism. There are several social and action events every month. Our website is seeing an increase in the number of hits.”
“Some people say that Hanover County is experiencing a ‘Blue Wave’, meaning that there is a significant increase in Democrats at the polls. If that is true, then I say, ‘Surfs up!’ ”
Joseph R. Biden swept through Virginia, including Hanover County, with a statewide vote total of 705,255 or 53.31%. His major opponent for the Democratic nomination, Bernie Sanders, followed with 306,148 or 23.14%.
Rounding out the nominees, which totaled 14 in all with many having dropped out of the race before Super Tuesday, were: Cory Booker, 1,910, 0.14%; Julian Castro, 692, 0.05%; Elizabeth Warren, 142,476, 10.77%; Marinne Williamson, 902, 0.07%; Michael Bennet, 1,437, 0.11%; Amy Klobuchar, 8,411, 0.64%; Tulsi Gabbard, 11,289, 0.85%; Deval Patrick, 370, 0.03%; Pete Buttigieg, 11,199, 0.85%; Andrew Yang, 3,359, 0.25%; Tom Steyer, 1,472, 0.11%; and Michael R. Bloomberg, 127,984, 9.67%.
Hanover County results were: Booker, 24, 0.16%; Castro, 9, 0.06%; Sanders, 3,489, 22.71%; Warren, 1,643, 10.69%; Williamson, 21, 0.14%; Bennet, 18, 0.12%; Biden, 8,323, 54.17%; Klobuchar, 119, 0.77%; Gabbard, 225, 1.46%; Patrick, 6, 0.04%; Buttigieg, 112, 0.73%; Yang, 41, 0.27%; Steyer, 21, 0.14%; and Bloomberg, 1,314, 8.55%.
Speaking on behalf of General Registrar and Director of ElectionsTeresa “Teri” Smithson, Frattini said, “With high security, certified up-to-date equipment, and well trained Officers of Election in place, we were able to open and close the polls with no issues to report (which is a good thing!).”
She said that turnout “was a little higher than usual for a Primary, and voters streamed in and out of our 36 precincts steadily and without delay all day.”
“Of the 79,090 registered voters, a little over 15,000 came out to vote in this Primary, either in person or via absentee,” Frattini added.
With this election being the first of four to be held this year, and new legislation in the works, she said the Registrar’s Office will still be in “election mode” through the Presidential Election in November.
With this level of activity, the Registrar’s Office is actively seeking Registered Voters to serve as Officers of Election. Interested candidates are urged to visit the Hanover County website at www.hanovercounty.gov to apply, or call 804-365-6080 for more information.
Upcoming elections include the Ashland Town Election (for Ashland Town residents only) on May 5, the June Primary (countywide) on June 9 and the Presidential Election (countywide) on Nov. 3.
