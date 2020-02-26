HANOVER – Tuesday, March 3, will be the Democrats’ day in Hanover County when that party conducts a Presidential Primary.
Despite 14 names on the ballot, Teresa F. “Teri” Smithson, Director of Elections/General Registrar, noted last week that “a lot of names of candidates that have stopped running. The reason they are still shown on the ballot is that they have not submitted their official withdrawal from the race.”
As usual, precincts will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Names appearing on Hanover County’s Democratic Presidential Primary ballot are: Cory Booker, Julian Castro, Bernie Sander, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Tulsia Gabbard, Deval Patrick. Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Michael R. Bloomberg.
Dan McGraw, who recently was elected chair of the Hanover Democratic Committee, said, “I am hearing much enthusiasm for the Democratic Presidential Primary from our Democratic Committee members, many independents, and several moderate Republicans. The issues of concern are that our national debt is increasing at an alarming rate, we are witnessing significant breaches of Constitutional norms, and a number of people feel that the nation has become too divisive.”
“We need a leader who can bring us together. I am seeing support for a wide range of candidates within our committee,” he continued.
“And, I am confident that once the business of selecting the candidate to represent the party is complete, we will be ready to do all that we can to ensure that the next Democratic Presidential Nominee becomes the next President of the United States of America,” he said.
Those planning to vote must a photo ID to the polls. For a list of acceptable forms of photo identification, or to find out how to obtain a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card, visit vote.virginia.gov.
Voters also can find information about the upcoming election and check their registration status on the site.
Absentee voting, which started on Jan. 16, has been very low.
“We have mailed out 327 ballots and 53 voters have cast a ballot in person,” Smithson said. “The last day to request an absentee ballot to be mailed was Feb. 25 and this coming Saturday, Feb. 29, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. will be your last chance to cast an absentee ballot in person.”
Registered voters must meet one of the 20 eligibility requirements to vote absentee. They may be found on the Virginia Absentee Ballot Application or at vote.virginia.gov.
“Virginia citizens who wish to vote absentee must be registered to vote. Citizens can register to vote online or by submitting a completed voter registration application to our voter registration office,” Smithson said. Absentee ballots returned by mail must be received in her office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, March 3. Voters can request an absentee ballot online at vote.virginia.gov.
Smithson previously announced that “Virginia Republicans will choose delegates to their national convention at a state convention. Therefore, no Republican candidates will appear on the ballot in the March 3 Democratic Party Presidential Primary.”
For more information, call Smithson’s office at 804-365-6080.
Additional information about next Tuesday’s election may be found at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/media/castyourballot/candidatelist/List of_3_3_20_Democratic_Presidential_Primary_Candidates.pdf.
