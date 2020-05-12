MAGNER, Diane Marie Uzzell, 48, of Mechanicsville, died Sunday, May 3, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Christopher Shawn Magner; her father, Francis E. Uzzell; sisters, Cecelia Ann Beasley and Karen Michelle Wooddy. She is survived by two daughters, Taylor Rae Stickle and Skylar Ann Magner; her mother, Theresa P. Uzzell; brothers, Christopher A. Uzzell and Francis “Ricky” Uzzell Jr; two sisters, Brenda S. Uzzell and Deborah J. Taylor; her future son-in-law, Mason G. Lavin; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces; plus her extended family in Christ. Her family would like to extend a very special thank you to Lynn Ormsby-Massingill, Diane’s lifelong friend and caregiver. A Celebration of Life was held at Advent Community Church. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
