HANOVER -- A Disaster Preparedness Workshop will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, in the Hanover County Board of Supervisors meeting room at Hanover Courthouse. The “Plan Safe” workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude around noon.
When seconds count, being prepared is critical. Your household may not be together in an emergency, so it is important to plan in advance.
Attend this highly interactive, three-hour workshop to learn how to be better prepared as an individual or family.
Discussions will include how to make a household plan, build an emergency kit, what items should be included, and the proper way to store the contents.
The workshop also will teach basic prevention or mitigation strategies that you can do in your home to protect your household members and valuables.
This presentation is intended for a broad array of audiences (aged 12 and over), including individuals and families preparing their homes, businesses or non-profit organizations looking to increase preparedness for their employees, or community groups looking to improve the personal preparedness in neighborhoods or service area.
Each household will receive a free backpack upon completion of the workshop.
Registration information for Hanover is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/disaster-preparedness-workshop-hanover-registration-56346253160?aff=plansafe.
For more information, contact Katie Moody, regional emergency management coordinator for Plan RVA – The Regional Commission 804-at 323-2033. Her email address is kmoody@planrva.org.
Information submitted by Tom Harris, Hanover County public information officer.
