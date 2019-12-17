SIMPSON, Donald Arthur “Don,” 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He was a longtime member of Liberty Christian Church, now known as Compass Christian Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and was proud to be a private pilot with his best friend, Ron Furr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda J. Simpson; daughters, Deana Lape (Bryon) and Lauren McCormick (Jerry); grandchildren, Keleigh and Zechariah Lape, John and Sean McCormick; sister, Gerry Hinig. The family received friends Monday, December 16, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Compass Christian Church, 8137 Liberty Circle, Mechanicsville, where services were held on Tuesday, December 17, at 11:30 a.m. Interment followed in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association.
