HOLZBACH, Donna Lantz. We were blessed to live, laugh and love with DonDon for 59 years! Donna Lantz Holzbach, of Mechanicsville, Va., born September 23, 1960, went to be with Jesus on November 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Loved and survived by her husband, Rick “Pop” Holzbach; three children, Jesse (Anna), Amy (Derek) and Josh; and five beautiful grandchildren, Palmer, Campbell, Collins, Hayes and Peyton; father and mother, Donald and Carolyn Lantz; sister, Cindy White; and brother, Ricky Lantz; mother-in-law, Charlotte Holzbach; and sister-in-law, Sharon Holmes (Scott); nieces and nephews, Bobby, Michael, Amber, Claire, Lauren and Ashlee. Donna spent 39 years married to the love of her life in Mechanicsville, Va. She was in a relationship with Jesus and fellowshipped with her family at Shady Grove United Methodist Church. Donna was a passionate fan of the five-time Super Bowl Champions, the Dallas Cowboys, relished spending time on the beach and loved everything about the Christmas season. DonDon would tell you that her greatest blessings were her five grandchildren and they would tell you that she was the best grandmother there ever was, is or will be. The family received friends on Tuesday, November 26, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Services were held on Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, Mechanicsville, Va., with interment in Hanover Memorial Park. The family suggests sending memorial contributions to Lighthouse Family Retreat, a faith-based nonprofit that exists to strengthen every family living through childhood cancer. Visit www.lighthousefamilyretreat.org to learn more or give online.
