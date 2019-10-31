ASHLAND – Alexis McNair’s journey with Jessica Jones first began when McNair was Jones’ manager in seventh grade. McNair then played JV in eighth grade as a middle – “that was rough,” McNair said – but she credited Jones with nurturing her and teaching her the mechanics of the game and how to play.
“Ninth grade year, she was like: ‘You’re gonna try out for varsity…and you’re not gonna mess it up,’” McNair recalled Jones saying to her. “’Do your best, don’t get in your head.’”
And then, after Jones took a year off to have her baby and coached boys volleyball at the school, she would again work with McNair - now a senior - as the varsity girls team’s head coach.
And on Senior Night, McNair, who is on her way to playing for Virginia State, showed the growth she’s made in all that time by double-doubling with 20 kills and 11 digs and adding a block to help key Patrick Henry past Class 4 powerhouse Powhatan (19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10) in a thrilling five-set triumph.
“I just want to thank my girls for just stepping up tonight,” Jones said. “They played awesome – to lose the first two sets like we did and step up, I’m so proud of them.”
“This was the team that we were worried about the most all season,” McNair said, “and it being Senior Night...we were like: We want to get our seniors in (the game), we want to win – we want to get all that done and still come out successful. And we happened to do that.”
They had to beat an already deep Indians team that over its previous three matches further elevated its play with the return of DePaul commit and powerful outside hitter Sierra Ellison from an ankle injury. Before the match and in between sets, Ellison and McNair could be seen interacting with each other across the net with smiles on their faces. The two go way back – McNair played with Ellison in her first-ever club season, and they’ve played National for four years together with another upcoming season on the horizon.
“She’s one of my best friends I’ve made over the years,” McNair said.
So is it bittersweet for McNair to beat a teammate like she did Wednesday?
“It is - but I’m not gonna lie, it feels so good, because we are very competitive to each other, and it feels so good to beat her,” McNair said, adding with a laugh: “I love her so much, but it feels good.”
The opening set was characterized by swings in momentum as the Patriots (14-4, 18-5 with invitational games) foreshadowed the match as a whole with a rally out of a 14-5 hole to tie Powhatan at 17-all. But after an 8-2 stretch secured the set for the Indians, the visitors powered out to a 2-set lead on a dominating follow-up 25-14 effort.
“Honestly the first two sets, I don’t know who they were – that’s not my girls,” Jones said while adding of her players: “They definitely stepped up…they were not going to lose on Senior Night.”
The Patriots changed up their defense, and that proved to be a game-changer. It got a lot harder for Powhatan’s powerful hitters to get the ball past the Patriots, who saw 10 different players combine for a stonewalling 72 digs on the night. Libero Kaiya Markley led the way with 21.
Offense also came out sharp to open the third set as the Patriots jumped ahead 5-1. Powhatan clawed its way back into a 13-all tie, but Sarah Nadlicki contributed key attacks and Zophia Walker served a timely ace before McNair sprinkled in a couple of big plays, including one of her several well-placed long kills, to help the Patriots stay alive with a 25-20 third-set triumph. McNair was on fire throughout the fourth set, and she set up match point with a long inbounds kill in the fifth.
“I just had to find the spots,” McNair said. “My coach told me…which spots were open, and I just had to keep mixing it up to keep them on their toes.”
McNair also received fiery support from Nadlicki – who along with McNair double-doubled with 12 kills and 11 digs and hit two aces – as well as from Walker (7 kills, 3 digs and an ace) and from Jordan Green, who with her 8 kills, 6 digs and 1 block helped keep Powhatan’s defense off-balance through the final three sets.
Claire Williamson floated her sets into the right spots point after point, racking up 43 assists and showcasing her versatility through 8 digs, 3 kills and 1 ace.
“She’s an amazing setter and an amazing asset to our team,” Jones said, adding excitedly: “And she’s a sophomore, so I have her for two more years!”
For Powhatan, Natalie Mueller made 13 kills and 9 digs, Sierra Ellison double-doubled with 17 digs and 13 kills and added 3 aces and an assist, Star Bryant made 10 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces and 2 blocks, Bryson Amorese made 36 assists and 8 digs and Kendal McMullin had 6 digs.
All four of Patrick Henry's seniors got to contribute to Wednesday’s wild win. Behind McNair, Amanda Warner served 3 aces alongside 2 digs and a kill, Lindsey Jones made 7 digs and Emily Allen delivered a huge late-match service ace.
“I love those girls to death,” Jones said. “I love all of them to death.”
And getting the chance to coach McNair her senior year after first having her as a manager is “a huge gift” to Jones.
“She’s just an amazing player,” Jones said. “I can’t wait to see how she does in college.”
