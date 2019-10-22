Looking back on his nearly four decades as one of the region’s top vascular surgeon, Dr. L. Paul Bosher admits that there is one particular quality that may have played a role in his success.
As his mother always told him, he was blessed with a rare kind of persistence when it came to solving tricky problems — he simply didn’t give up.
Bosher, who will retire this month as vascular surgeon with Vascular Surgical Associates of Richmond, has spent years taking care of patients and earning a reputation as one of the region’s most talented vascular surgeons.
After graduating from North Carolina State University in 1970, Bosher went on to earn his medical degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1974. Next came further training at the University of Virginia, where he completed his surgical residency, and then fellowships in cardiopulmonary disease, cardiovascular research and peripheral vascular surgery.
While he has loved the practice of medicine — and the many patients whose lives he’s been able to impact along the way — there have certainly been challenges as well.
The loss of a limb due to vascular disease has always been “the bane of my existence,” Bosher said, and he counts being able to save a limb that a patient thought they would lose as among the most rewarding things he has been able to do in his career.
Bosher said he has always tried to do nothing less than his absolute best for every patient, and when things occasionally did go wrong he often carried the burden home with him.
Through it all, Bosher said, when he is taking care of patients, “I always asked myself ‘What would I do if this was my parent, or my sister?’ ”
Dealing with the ups-and-downs was a challenge, Bosher said, but he never had a day that he regretted going into medicine.
As for the words he has always lived by, Bosher said his philosophy can be summed up in two simple phrases: “Stick to the task at hand” and “And don’t ever give up.”
Roslyn Ryan is editor of The Goochland Gazette.
