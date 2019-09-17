MERRITT, Drema Mae “Toney,” 78, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, September 7, 2019. She is survived by three children, Benny Mahoney (Marty), Joanie Matthews (Wayne) and Eddie Mahoney (Mary Elizabeth); six grandchildren, Leann Lane (Taylor), Ashley Clay (Chris), Cody Matthews and Lucas, Logan and Tanner Mahoney; two great-grandchildren, Presley Lane and Waylon Clay; two sisters, Suzanne Roberts (Kenny) and Margaret Mann (Bill); sister-in-law, Mary Toney; father of her children, Donald Mahoney; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family received friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 11, 2019. Interment was private.
