ASHLAND – In an effort to help local independent and Hanover County church food pantries, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Green Top to sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Drive.
The purpose of the event is to provide aid to residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) from a financial standpoint.
The food drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Green Top, located at 10150 Lakeridge Pkwy. in Ashland.
Those wishing to support the food drive are encouraged to collect non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.
Between noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow, contributions will be accepted simply by driving to Green Top and looking for the Drive-Thru signs. Donors may stay in their vehicles, while Green Top staff and some of “Hanover County’s finest” take care of the unloading.
The Sheriff’s Office and Green Top joined in saying to the community, “We’re in this together!”
