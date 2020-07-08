ASHLAND – In an effort to help local independent and Hanover County church food pantries, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with Green Top to sponsor a Drive-Thru Food Drive.

The purpose of the event is to provide aid to residents who have been impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) from a financial standpoint.

The food drive will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, at Green Top, located at 10150 Lakeridge Pkwy. in Ashland.

Those wishing to support the food drive are encouraged to collect non-perishable food items and grocery store gift cards.

Between noon and 5 p.m. tomorrow, contributions will be accepted simply by driving to Green Top and looking for the Drive-Thru signs. Donors may stay in their vehicles, while Green Top staff and some of “Hanover County’s finest” take care of the unloading.

The Sheriff’s Office and Green Top joined in saying to the community, “We’re in this together!”

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email