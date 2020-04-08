EARL VANSTAVERN

VanSTAVERN, Earl “Van” Thomas, age 86, of Indian Lake Estates, Florida, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Dorr, West Virginia on July 29, 1933, to the late Clyde Wellington VanStavern and Eva Virginia VanStavern. In addition to his parents, Van was predeceased by his loving daughter, Terry Lynn Smithers; his sister, Gloria Lou Vance; his brother, Bob Dale VanStavern; his brother (cousin), Walter M. Eads; and beloved aunt and uncle, Clarence N. and Gladys H. Eads. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judith T. VanStavern; his devoted son, Earl Bradford VanStavern (Patty); his grandson, Grayson R. Webber (Christina); his great-grandson, Brody R. Webber; his twin brother, Merle H. VanStavern; his brother, Jack W. VanStavern; his brother-in-law, Stanley E. Thompson Jr. (Jean); and many nieces and nephews. Van proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 through 1955. Van was the founder and president of Commonwealth Communications Industries, Ltd., in Mechanicsville, Va., until his retirement, at which time he moved to Florida. Van was an avid aviator, obtaining his pilot’s license at the age of 16, and he was active in the Civil Air Patrol, serving as former Wing Commander for the State of Virginia and then serving as Deputy Region Commander for the seven states of the Middle East Region. He was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville; and Indian Lake United Methodist Church in Florida. Due to the Coronavirus, a private family service was held on April 4, 2020, at Indian Lake United Methodist Church.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers
-
Another level of grief: Virginia families hold funerals with no audience, no hugs
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.