EARL VANSTAVERN

VanSTAVERN, Earl “Van” Thomas, age 86, of Indian Lake Estates, Florida, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born in Dorr, West Virginia on July 29, 1933, to the late Clyde Wellington VanStavern and Eva Virginia VanStavern. In addition to his parents, Van was predeceased by his loving daughter, Terry Lynn Smithers; his sister, Gloria Lou Vance; his brother, Bob Dale VanStavern; his brother (cousin), Walter M. Eads; and beloved aunt and uncle, Clarence N. and Gladys H. Eads. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Judith T. VanStavern; his devoted son, Earl Bradford VanStavern (Patty); his grandson, Grayson R. Webber (Christina); his great-grandson, Brody R. Webber; his twin brother, Merle H. VanStavern; his brother, Jack W. VanStavern; his brother-in-law, Stanley E. Thompson Jr. (Jean); and many nieces and nephews. Van proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1953 through 1955. Van was the founder and president of Commonwealth Communications Industries, Ltd., in Mechanicsville, Va., until his retirement, at which time he moved to Florida. Van was an avid aviator, obtaining his pilot’s license at the age of 16, and he was active in the Civil Air Patrol, serving as former Wing Commander for the State of Virginia and then serving as Deputy Region Commander for the seven states of the Middle East Region. He was a longtime member of Walnut Grove Baptist Church, Mechanicsville; and Indian Lake United Methodist Church in Florida. Due to the Coronavirus, a private family service was held on April 4, 2020, at Indian Lake United Methodist Church.

