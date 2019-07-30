TYLER, Edward L. “Lloyd” Sr., 85, of Mechanicsville, went home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2019. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Lloyd was born in Ellerson, Va., on February 8, 1934, to the late Herbert E. Tyler and Annie Louse Heath. He lived most of his life, with the exception of his years in military service, in Mechanicsville, Va. He graduated from Battlefield High School, where he enjoyed playing football and baseball during his years there. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1952, advancing to a Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class in 1955. He served aboard the USS Wallace L. Lind and completed his service in 1960. During this time, he met the love of his life, Carolyn Patience Smith, and they were married on March 23, 1957. Lloyd was a hard-working man and an excellent provider for his family. He worked various jobs in the insurance, sales and construction industries until he founded his own excavating business, Mechanicsville Excavators. He built roads in many of the subdivisions that are located throughout Hanover, Henrico, King William, Goochland, Louisa and beyond. He was also an excellent auto, boat and heavy equipment mechanic. He had many hobbies and pastimes, but his two favorites were duck hunting and deep-sea fishing. He loved fishing so much that he obtained a captain’s license so that he could share that love with his family and friends. He was an accomplished bowler, having won many trophies during the years he competed. Lloyd liked to dance and was known for cuttin’ a rug with Carolyn at many family get-togethers. He also loved dogs and horses and was an excellent trainer of both. He was the president of the Virginia Quarter Horse Association Futurity for a number of years. He also enjoyed motorcycle riding, gardening and watching NASCAR racing. He loved to laugh and was a master storyteller. He had a way of telling stories and jokes that would have all who were listening on the edge of their seats or rolling in laughter. His impish giggle was absolutely contagious. But what Lloyd will be most remembered for were his honesty, morals, integrity and determination. His motto was “Never Give Up!” and he lived that out daily. Lloyd was predeceased by Carolyn, his wife of 60 years. Left to cherish his memory are his four children, Debbie Thompson, Barbie Carman (Bill), Edward L. “Sonny” Tyler Jr. (Melinda) and Terri Blake (David); grandchildren, Joshua Tyler (Sarah), Sarah Thompson, Nicki Clemson (Andrew) and Cory Tyler (Christa); and great-grandchildren, Zachary Tyler, Emma Tyler, Cason Clemson, Maiverly Tyler and Judah Tyler. He is also survived by several relatives and close family friends, including Frances Bales, Martha Duval, Carroll Eaves, Waverly Coleman, Patty Jenkins and Shelia Krzak. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where services were held 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, with Pastor zCarter Goolsby officiating. A reception followed at Mechanicsville Christian Center. Interment was private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.