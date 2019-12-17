CRAWFORD, Edward Milton Jr., born in Kentucky, on July 1, 1949, passed away at age 70, on November 25, 2019, in Mechanicsville, Virginia. He was an avid gardener and retired employee of Philip Morris with an easy demeanor and a genuine smile. Edward was the treasured husband of Becky Crawford; and is survived by his children, Jody Crawford, Jason (Annie) Crawford and granddaughter, Alexis, Miranda (Brian) Leveque and Daniel Smith. He is also survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs Edward M. Crawford Sr.; sisters, Debbie (Mike) Burdette, Kathy (Bennie) Guier and Tammy (Rick) Jones; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Becky Hardy. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Tom and Jerry. Rest well, Ed. You are forever loved and forever missed.
