BLACKARD, Elmer Allen "Bud," 85, was called to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born March 9, 1934, in Hiltons, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Aron and Opal Blackard; and brothers, Howard and James. He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Joyce; sons, Michael (Brenda) and Rick (Emily); daughter, Linda Bennett; brother, Richard; and Joyce's sons, Danny, Keith (Carolyn) and David Snipes. Bud is also survived by three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bud moved to Richmond from Southwest Virginia in the 1960s and was a very well-known and sought after mechanic working at the Goodyear store on Lakeside Avenue and later in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., in Mechanicsville, where a service will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Thursday for family only. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Westport Healthcare and Nursing Center and Capital Caring Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Tags
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription or to activate digital access included in your print subscription, click the Sign Up button below. You can choose between Subscriber Plus, and receive unlimited access to Richmond.com, or Sports Plus for access to our exclusive sports coverage.
Already a digital subscriber? Click Log In.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
To start a new subscription, click Get Started to join Subscriber Plus.
Need help? Click here or call (800) 468-3382.
Learn more about Subscriber Plus or Sports Plus.
Your RTD Sports Plus digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Upgrade to full digital and have unlimited access to Richmond.com. If you need assistance, call us at (800) 468-3382.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Inmate dies at Riverside Regional Jail
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
Most Popular
-
The Mechanicsville Local Letters to the editor: Week of 2/26/2020
-
Planners recommend approval of Wegmans’ distribution center
-
Superintendent’s budget gets unanimous approval
-
Jerry Deans writes book about how to deal with grief
-
Democratic Presidential Primary ballot lengthy, but many have dropped out
Latest Local Offers
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.