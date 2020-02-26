BLACKARD

BLACKARD, Elmer Allen "Bud," 85, was called to his Heavenly Home on Sunday, February 16, 2020. He was born March 9, 1934, in Hiltons, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Allen Aron and Opal Blackard; and brothers, Howard and James. He is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Joyce; sons, Michael (Brenda) and Rick (Emily); daughter, Linda Bennett; brother, Richard; and Joyce's sons, Danny, Keith (Carolyn) and David Snipes. Bud is also survived by three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Bud moved to Richmond from Southwest Virginia in the 1960s and was a very well-known and sought after mechanic working at the Goodyear store on Lakeside Avenue and later in Mechanicsville. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Atlee Chapel, Woody Funeral Home, 9271 Shady Grove Rd., in Mechanicsville, where a service will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be Thursday for family only. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Westport Healthcare and Nursing Center and Capital Caring Hospice for their compassionate care. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.

Get Started