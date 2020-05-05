GAYLE

GAYLE, Elsie Corker, 78, of Mechanicsville, passed away peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Karen Gayle Bower; and her husband of 52 years, Davis Lee Gayle. Elsie is survived by her son, Brian Gayle; son-in-law, Michael Bower; grandchildren, Jennifer and Kevin Bower (fiance, Ashton Daniels) and Andrew and Jessica Gayle; and sisters, Martha Britton and Betty Jones (Ed). Elsie was an active member of Shady Grove UMC for over 40 years. She enjoyed gardening and loved all flowers, particularly orchids and roses. Elsie was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother whose kind, caring and compassionate qualities will be missed by her family and friends. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shady Grove UMC, 8209 Shady Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. bennettfuneralhomes.com  

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email