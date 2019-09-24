SNYDER, Elsie Crump, 74, of Mechanicsville, died peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art Snyder; and most recently by her sister, Dottie Carter. She is survived by her children, Chandra Carmen Snyder, Keith Snyder (DiAnna) and their four children and Kera Greggs (Matt) and their two children; brothers, Tommy and Sonny Crump; and sister, Frances Marston. Graveside services were held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Perrin Snead Wooddy Cemetery on Pollard Creek Rd. off of Studley Rd., Mechanicsville. Arrangements by Bennett Funeral Home-Mechanicsville Chapel.
