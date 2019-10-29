BROACHE, Elsie Morgan, 90, of Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, passed away October 25, 2019. She was the widow of Raymond F. Broache. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah B. Stuart; her sons, G. Scott Broache and his wife, Margaret and Ray F. Broache Jr.; three granddaughters, Amanda, Erin and Emma; three grandsons, Evan, Logan and Colin; and four great-granddaughters. Elsie spent many years volunteering at Memorial Regional Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Chamberlayne Baptist Church, where she worked in the library. The family received friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road, where services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 30. Interment will follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chamberlayne Baptist Church.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
First of Guy Fieri's Richmond-filmed restaurant episodes to air in November
-
Bruce C. Gottwald Jr., son of former NewMarket chief, among three killed in Kansas truck crash
-
Bon Secours signs deal to buy Southside Regional Medical Center and two other hospitals in Virginia
-
KIRBY, MASON
-
Virginia grandmother who got a lease violation for taking too many cookies won't have to move
Most Popular
-
Supervisors’ candidates share goals, concerns, and reasons for running
-
Mechanicsville Local Letters to the Editor: Week of 10/24/19
-
Mechanicsville Local calendar of events: week of 10/23/19
-
Dr. Bosher: Persistence paid off in career
-
Mechanicsville Local letters to the editor - submission deadline 10/23/19
Latest Local Offers
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.