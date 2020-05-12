HEATH, Emma Martin, 92, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Floyd Lee Heath; and is survived by her sons, Robert Heath (Janet) and Donald Heath (Faron); five grandchildren, Adam (Sierra), Trevor (Laura), Beth (Eric), Morgan (Rachel) and Robbie (Jess); six great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Emma was a bus driver for Liberty Christian School for over 25 years and was a longtime member of Gethsemane Church of Christ. The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Gethsemane Church of Christ Building Fund, 5146 Mechanicsville Turnpike, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
