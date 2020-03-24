EATMAN

EATMAN, Ethel Erdeen, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. Mrs. Eatman worked in Mechanicsville at her brother's grocery store, Narron Grocery, and Williams Bakery for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dickie Eatman; and her daughter, Louise Eatman Smith. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Miller (Buddy); a grandson, Craig Miller (Samantha); two great-grandchildren, Hayden and Landyn; as well as many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. bennettfuneralhomes.com

