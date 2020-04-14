MANSFIELD

MANSFIELD, Evelyn Isabel Dible, 99, of Mechanicsville, was called Home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, LTC Virgil C. Mansfield (U.S. Army, Ret.); and sister, Elaine Frye. Evelyn is survived by her children, Cindy Mansfield (Phoebe Wessinger), Raymond Mansfield (Deborah) and Pam Hogg (Woody); five grandchildren, Kris (Lauren), Bradley (Ashleigh) and Bryan (Tatiana) Boykin, Graig Mansfield (Ali) and Leslie McGovern (Patrick); as well as six great-grandchildren. As a military wife, she was an exceptionally strong woman and a great mother. Evelyn had a master's in music and had an accomplished career in both education and serving as organist for numerous churches through the years. Private services will be held. bennettfuneralhomes.com 

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email