ASHLAND — Former Ashland Mayor Jim Foley added his name to a growing list of Hanover County residents requesting a name change regarding two county schools named for Confederate generals or leaders.
“I am here tonight to ask you to end this foolishness regarding the school names,” Foley said during a public comment period at last week’s meeting of the Hanover County School Board. “You cannot avoid responsibility and wait three to five years … Moral courage is difficult, but let’s do the right thing now.”
Foley acknowledged the courage of leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who campaigned against segregation.
“You have had the opportunity to show moral courage for the last several years and this board has failed,” Foley said.
He also alluded to Jefferson Davis’ home state of Mississippi and its secession articles that defended slavery as a necessary and vital part of the Southern economy.
“These are the deeds and words we honor at Lee-Davis High School. You honor these deeds and words,” Foley said.
With a pending lawsuit against the school board by the Hanover NAACP, Foley said it’s time “to end this foolishness.”
Dr. Marlene Fuller, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Mechanicsville, echoed those sentiments as she addressed the board. “Tonight I stand here to challenge you on the names of schools and mascots in Hanover County,” Fuller said.
Fuller said she spoke from the perspective of a mother as well as pastor of a group of people who have been “emotionally wounded from their educational experience in Hanover County.”
The pastor said education cannot be equal for all “when the names of schools and mascots hold sacred the pledge of superiority of one group over the other.”
“When a black student comes to school and encounters students who feel they have permission due to the culture of the school and community to call another racially derogative terms, we are not equal,” Fuller said.
She pointed to textbooks that omit the complete history of the country as another inequity suffered by minority students.
“As a pastor, I am asking you to challenge social and cultural biases that make the community unequal,” Fuller said. “I am also asking you to change the names of schools and mascots that make the learning environment unequal.”
In a separate item, the board took action on a revised public comment period policy that expanded speaking times for all speakers to four minutes, including individuals and groups.
The current policy allows individuals three minutes to present while those representing groups are allowed six minutes.
One school board member said that policy seems more than adequate.
“I’d like to speak against that motion,” Cold Harbor representative Norman Sulser said. “Three minutes … is adequate time for any citizen to make a presentation. I think four minutes is too much. I think someone representing a group should have additional time. My vote is going to be to keep what we have because if it’s not broke, then don’t fix it.”
Chickahominy representative Bob Hundley said the revisions were designed to allow more opportunity for more people to speak during public comment period.
“I would be okay with three. I think most people can make their points within three minutes. That would allow us to get more people in the 60-minute time limit,” Hundley said.
Superintendent Michael Gill clarified the second part of the policy that allows the board to address situations where time has expired and speakers have not had the opportunity to speak.
The revised policy allows the board to request those speakers to return to the next meeting to air their comments, extend the public comment period or schedule a public meeting regarding a specific issue that is being addressed.
The board opted for the three-minute option for all speakers and passed the revised policy by a unanimous vote.
In other matters, a mother of three students expressed concern regarding the expanding number of people affected by the coronavirus epidemic and the effect on Hanover County students.
Dr. Emerald O'Sullivan Mejia urged school officials to consider canceling some upcoming field trips. “I have three children in Hanover schools that will be going on field trips. I do think we do need to look at this as a serious pandemic,” she said. “My fifth grade daughter is supposed to go with Cold Harbor on Thursday to Washington, D.C.”
“I do not think it is wise to bring our children to an area that has known coronavirus cases,” she added.
After state officials announced a confirmed case of coronavirus in Hanover, Gill sent a letter to all parents regarding upcoming field trips and other measures being taken to prevent the spread of what is now being described as a pandemic.
All field and athletic trips outside of Virginia are cancelled until April 13, and field trips inside the state will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
In addition, the release said, “We have increased our cleaning efforts in all of our schools and buses, and we are using additional disinfectants in areas where there have been higher instances of student absences due to illness,” Gill said in the letter.
Although the confirmed case in Hanover involved a patient not involved with Hanover County Public Schools, the release said school officials are constantly monitoring the situation to better prepare its students and employees.
“The spread of COVID-19 is continuously changing. We will work with public health officials to evaluate all trips on a case-by-case basis to determine if travel is recommended or not.”
The release also addressed the possibility of school closures should that become necessary.
“There are no plans to close schools at this time. Any decisions to close schools will be made in direct consultation with the Hanover Health Department, with whom we are in regular contact. They are the foremost public health experts, and we rely upon and follow their guidance. We are currently evaluating all possible options to help ensure continuity of instruction if a closure is deemed necessary.”
Twenty-four hours later, HCPS announced that all schools would be closed Monday and Tuesday, March 16-17.
