RICHMOND – Mechanicsville natives and Lee-Davis High School graduates Cheryl Fornash and Dina Albert Alan have launched a non-profit project, RVAmasks.com, to donate PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) to local hospitals and health care workers, as well as provide masks to the public.
Fornash, L-DHS Class of 1968, and Alan, L-DHS Class of 1986, are supplying medical-grade KN-95 masks to health care workers on the frontline.
“We are fortunate that, through a family connection, Dina and I have been able to purchase KN-95 medical-grade masks to donate to Richmond area hospitals and healthcare workers in need of PPE,” Fornash said.
“We are committed to donating a minimum of 500, and hope to give many more with the help of others in the community through funds raised through RVAMasks.com,” she added.
As the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) continue to recommend Americans wear masks when leaving their homes, Alan turned to her seamstresses at Alan Furs to sew masks.
RVAMasks.com will donate one KN-95 mask for every order received for its machine-washable reusable masks.
The unisex masks are available in two styles and a choice of 100 percent cotton fabrics, and meet the CDC and Surgeon General’s recommendations.
Masks are available for curbside pickup at Alan Furs West End showroom at 10300 W. Broad St., or free shipping.
All proceeds from the sales on RVAMasks.com will go towards the purchase of KN-95 masks for local healthcare professionals.
“By purchasing and wearing a mask, you’re helping to protect yourself and the people around you,” Alan said. “By purchasing a mask from RVAMasks.com, you’re also helping to protect the healthcare workers on the frontlines of this epidemic. We can get through this together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.