DAVIS, Frances “Fran” Dirks, 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Dirks; father-in-law, Robert “Bob” E. Davis; mother-in-law, Doris R. Davis; aunt, Virginia Austin; and uncle, Jimmy Ingram. Fran is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, Craig Davis; son, Randy Davis; daughter, Kristin Hazelwood (Jason); grandchildren, Lucy and Lane Hazelwood; mother, Mary Frances Dirks; brother, George Dirks (Cathy); sisters-in-law, DeeDee Uminski (Alex), Michele Taylor (Buddy) and Betty Pennell (Roger); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Fran graduated from Radford University in 1975 and worked for Henrico County Public Schools until she retired after 23 years of faithful service. She was an avid reader and crafter, who loved her yearly trips to Myrtle Beach and making memories on the Rappahannock River. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, who would do anything for those she loved. She also enjoyed volunteering in her granddaughter’s school library. Fran valiantly fought a 17-year battle with ovarian cancer, with bravery and courage, until she was peacefully released while surrounded by her beloved family. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, with a visitation/ reception to immediately follow in the funeral home lounge. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Men in Ministry, 8016 Atlee Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.
