DRESSLER

DRESSLER, Franklin C. "Spike," 87, of Mechanicsville, went to be with the Lord in Carolina Blue Heaven, Friday, May 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kelsey Orndorff; and his dog, Hannah. Spike is survived by his wife, Virginia E. Dressler; two children, Frankie Dressler (Christi) and Lee Anne Orndorff (Randy); four grandchildren, Andrew, Sydney, Josh and Jordan; three great-grandchildren; and a sister, Carol Lampkin. He was retired after 35 years of service with C&P Telephone and was an active member of Fairmount Christian Church. Graveside services will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6:30 p.m., with services beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 or the Hanover Humane Society, 12190 Washington Hwy., Ashland, Va. 23005. bennettfuneralhomes.com

