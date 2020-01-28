DOGGETT, Frederick “Rick” Elmer Jr., 57, went to be with the Lord January 9, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Born in Mechanicsville, Rick was the youngest child of Fred Sr. and Anne Doggett. Rick was a 1980 graduate of Lee-Davis High School and received his bachelor’s degree in economics from Hampden-Sydney College in 1984, after which he enjoyed careers in the Floor Covering and Financial Services industries. Rick loved nature and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was particularly fond of vicariously living life through his children’s eyes enjoying their activities and accomplishments. Rick was a member of Mechanicsville Baptist Church and past member of the Hanover Ruritan Club. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jeffrey Doggett; and nephew, Donald Bray Jr. He is survived by Diane Doggett; daughter, Rachel Doggett; son, Josh Doggett; sisters, Fredericka Pendergraph, Rebecca Bray (Donald); and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family received friends Tuesday, January 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. His memorial service was held 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Mechanicsville Baptist Church, 8016 Atlee Rd. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Mechanicsville Baptist Church or a charity in honor of Rick.
