WAGNER

WAGNER, Mr. Fredric Porter, 84, passed away on April 9, 2020, after a brief yet valiant battle against the COVID-19 virus. He is now united with his lovely wife of 62 years, Sheila Jean (Lovins) Wagner. Fred was born in Mud Folk, in the beautiful mountains of Tazewell County, Virginia, relocating in 1978 to Mechanicsville, Virginia. Fred was a 1956 graduate of Emory & Henry College. Mr. Wagner was a third generation Master Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Virginia, Metropolitan #10 AF&AM and was past Master of Dove #51 AF&AM. He and his wife Sheila were the former owners of McLean's Restaurant in Richmond, Virginia. Fred grew up the son of a coal miner, where he learned the lessons of hard work on the family farm. He applied those valuable lessons in many business ventures and a successful 30-year career at the Virginia Department of Transportation. Throughout his adult life, Fred was a dedicated father and husband and built a wonderful extended family. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could grow tobacco, plant a garden, raise cattle, hunt, fish and fix most anything with bailing wire and duct tape. As a young man in his twenties, Fred built, by himself, his family's first house in Washington County, Virginia. Throughout his life, Fred enjoyed water-skiing, motorcycle riding, running, traveling throughout the United States and Europe and especially listening to live bluegrass music at the many local venues through the Hanover County area. Fred's zest for life was only surpassed by his ability to make friends. Yet more than all these accomplishments, Fred was the wonderful patriarch to a loving family. Fred is survived by four children, Danita Rhett (Roland), Darren Waggoner, Dionna Kelleher (Barry) and Derek Wagner; and a special daughter-in-law, Cassandra Nelson; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Vincent (John), Summer Tocci (Andrew), Dylan Waggoner (Eugena), Brooke Waggoner, Trent Kelleher, Miranda Kelleher, Jade Kelleher, Devan Wagner, Joshua Wagner and Lauren Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Bronwyn Leigh Tocci and Dean Dawes Waggoner; four brothers, Bill Wagner, Allan Wagner (Judy), Larry Wagner and Lynn Wagner (Barbara). He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sheila Lovins Wagner; and his parents, Taft and Ettis (Johnson) Wagner; his stepmother, Virginia (Patton) Wagner; and a sister, Lois Hodges (Stanley). A Celebration of Life will be held in August when hopefully family and friends can once again gather together to honor Fred and a life well-lived.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email