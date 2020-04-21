WAGNER, Mr. Fredric Porter, 84, passed away on April 9, 2020, after a brief yet valiant battle against the COVID-19 virus. He is now united with his lovely wife of 62 years, Sheila Jean (Lovins) Wagner. Fred was born in Mud Folk, in the beautiful mountains of Tazewell County, Virginia, relocating in 1978 to Mechanicsville, Virginia. Fred was a 1956 graduate of Emory & Henry College. Mr. Wagner was a third generation Master Mason and a member of the Masonic Lodge of Virginia, Metropolitan #10 AF&AM and was past Master of Dove #51 AF&AM. He and his wife Sheila were the former owners of McLean's Restaurant in Richmond, Virginia. Fred grew up the son of a coal miner, where he learned the lessons of hard work on the family farm. He applied those valuable lessons in many business ventures and a successful 30-year career at the Virginia Department of Transportation. Throughout his adult life, Fred was a dedicated father and husband and built a wonderful extended family. He was a jack-of-all-trades and could grow tobacco, plant a garden, raise cattle, hunt, fish and fix most anything with bailing wire and duct tape. As a young man in his twenties, Fred built, by himself, his family's first house in Washington County, Virginia. Throughout his life, Fred enjoyed water-skiing, motorcycle riding, running, traveling throughout the United States and Europe and especially listening to live bluegrass music at the many local venues through the Hanover County area. Fred's zest for life was only surpassed by his ability to make friends. Yet more than all these accomplishments, Fred was the wonderful patriarch to a loving family. Fred is survived by four children, Danita Rhett (Roland), Darren Waggoner, Dionna Kelleher (Barry) and Derek Wagner; and a special daughter-in-law, Cassandra Nelson; 10 grandchildren, Jessica Vincent (John), Summer Tocci (Andrew), Dylan Waggoner (Eugena), Brooke Waggoner, Trent Kelleher, Miranda Kelleher, Jade Kelleher, Devan Wagner, Joshua Wagner and Lauren Wagner; two great-grandchildren, Bronwyn Leigh Tocci and Dean Dawes Waggoner; four brothers, Bill Wagner, Allan Wagner (Judy), Larry Wagner and Lynn Wagner (Barbara). He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Sheila Lovins Wagner; and his parents, Taft and Ettis (Johnson) Wagner; his stepmother, Virginia (Patton) Wagner; and a sister, Lois Hodges (Stanley). A Celebration of Life will be held in August when hopefully family and friends can once again gather together to honor Fred and a life well-lived.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
UPDATE: Virginia reports 461 new COVID-19 cases, a slight increase over the 453 reported Monday
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
COVID-19 testing, the key to lifting public restrictions, stalls in Virginia
Latest Local Offers
Purcell Construction Custom Builder Hunter Purcell 804-972-2215 www.PurcellConstruction.Biz …
Tree & Stump Removal Lot Clearing Brush Removal Topping & Trimming Insured Free Esti…
Trusted Divorce/Custody Lawyer Before you move out or file for Divorce or Custody in court, …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.