While commencement ceremonies for Hanover County Public Schools’ Class of 2020 will be different than most years, kudos to the division’s leaders for organizing options for the graduates.
Rather than saying different, let’s go with unique. And we’ll add memorable to that -- despite a format unlike previous events.
To the class, we send our heartfelt and sincere congratulations as the graduates venture into a new world full of excitement and opportunities. It’s time for adulthood. But, by saying that, I hope those who attend college or technical school enjoy the experience.
Like high school, the years following provide limitless possibilities in determining the next steps and educational benefits.
I can sympathize with those graduates who yearn for the traditional pomp and circumstance. My graduation -- all those years ago -- had its hiccups, to say the least.
My maternal grandfather passed away, heavy downpours of rain were heard during the baccalaureate service, I was meeting this guy’s entire family for the first time, and flooding delayed our graduation.
What a week it was -- and it was heartbreaking for Mom to lose her father at a time in my life that was so significant. I repeatedly reassured her not to worry about me. That guy I mentioned came through like a trooper through all the chaos.
I was surrounded by friends who offered incredible support through a difficult -- yet exciting -- time in my life. I know that sounds weird, but that best explains the situation.
Anyway, I am so impressed by the attitudes of the graduating classes of Atlee, Hanover, Lee-Davis and Patrick Henry high schools. They missed Prom, which is like a rite of passage. And now commencement is being handled in a (I’ll say it again) unique manner.
We are always so proud to share the stories of the honor students. The series wraps up on today’s front page. Kudos to the brightest and the best. It’s so impressive to learn about their future plans.
Graduates, this is your moment. Shine bright.
We wish you all the best and pray that your dreams come true on your path, whatever career or vocation you may choose.
We’re glad to be part of your ride. Enjoy the moment and cherish those memories.
