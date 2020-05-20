Some nights I opt to work late into the night. Music keeps the writing juices flowing and the otherwise quiet of the world provides room for the freedom to think.
I learned early in my career that you can’t please all the people all the time, and that I’d get tougher the longer I was in the public eye. One editor said, “Ice will run through your veins.” That statement followed the first encounter I experienced with a very unhappy mother about her daughter’s upcoming wedding.
I did take it personally, but that was decades ago. Years later, a publisher said, “This too shall pass.” And, more recently, a journalist that I have immense respect for said “We take the high road.”
With age, it’s become much easier to “take it [criticism] with a grain of salt.”
I suppose the issue is what has surprised me though. The fact that I support wearing protective gear during this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has put me in the bull’s eye. I can handle it -- mostly because I know I’m right.
Apparently there are some people who can’t accept being encouraged to take measures to save lives. What’s up with that?!
The guidelines during this most strange time are for our benefit. How are rights being taken?
Following on social media and reading newspapers and watching news reports have led me to believe conspiracy theorists are functioning in overdrive. Slow your roll, folks.
You’d think someone had said we’re taking all your guns, rather than recommending precautions to extend your life, as well as those in your orbit. I continue to take note of who is and isn’t wearing masks and gloves.
I will join family and friends who have already committed to wearing masks and gloves long after we have been cleared to put them away.
There are too many unknowns. And creating a vaccine won’t happen overnight.
I’ve thought about Jonas Salk often during this quarantine. His work on developing a polio vaccine started with a grant in 1948. In 1950, he had an early version and announced in 1953 a successful vaccine.
I still have vivid memories of the needle used by the family doctor. I must have been 3 or 4 when that massive needle headed toward me. Fortunately, I’ve never had a fear of shots, especially when Mom kept calmly telling me it would keep me safe.
We must be prayerful and confident in those who have the knowledge and expertise to find the right combination for a successful vaccine.
In the meantime, I’ll continue to say: Use a mask and gloves.
There isn’t any conspiracy on my part, just concern. (Although I still have my doubts about that 1969 moon landing, but that’s a story for another time.) Stay safe.
