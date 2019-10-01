The conversation lasted about 20 minutes, and we covered a number of topics. But the caller has something significant in common with me. We’re both high school graduates of the Class of 1974.
Her alma mater is Lee-Davis High School and she and her classmates are preparing for a 45-year reunion this month. We have publicized it frequently, because, as we all know, the best “word of mouth” comes in print.
She called to talk about some last-minute publicity as they’re trying to get as many L-DHS ’74 grads to attend. Unfortunately, I told her, I wasn’t able to get back to West Virginia for my reunion, which was held in July.
The conversation then turned to previous reunions and the amount of time involved in planning one. That’s why it is imperative for classmates to submit their registration in advance.
There is so much planning to do to coordinate a successful event, and have time to be able to visit and catch up with one another.
We also got to talking about music and what a major influence the sounds of that era still have on us today. There is very little I could tell you about music from the 21st century.
For those who know me well, it’s no secret that I am a talker. And I do enjoy chatting with new people, gaining their perspectives and learning about their lives in Hanover County.
That’s how the conversation on Thursday, Sept. 19, went. We just talked and talked and talked. And I thoroughly enjoyed it.
Since I couldn’t attend my reunion, I joked that I might crash the L-DHS 1974 event. She welcomed me, and I know she was sincere.
While I appreciate the invitation, I’ll sit this one out and send best wishes for a wonderful night of reminiscing and catching up.
Hey, but don’t forget about me when the 50th reunion comes up.
