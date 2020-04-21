Based on all the postings on social media, Teddy Nelson was a much loved member of my hometown. Sadly, the 25-year-old lost his life to complications from the coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, April 11. He had been on a ventilator for about two weeks when he lost his battle against the dreaded virus.
I didn’t know him, but there are many Nelsons in the West Virginia community. Family members and friends kept people updated on his status from the time of his hospitalization.
Prayer vigils were a common sight outside the entrance of the medical center situated on a hill overlooking the City of Logan.
He had been a member of the Logan High School football team. He graduated in 2013 and was working in a mining-related job when he became ill.
Posts about the young man sang his praises, while mixed with the reality of his passing.
The posts affected Mom and me as we read about the kind soul that Teddy was to all who knew him. It reminded us of the place we called home for so long.
And then I thought about the number of phone calls, emails and texts I had received from people here checking on us and asking if we needed anything such as groceries. I was overwhelmed by the generosity and sincerity of the blessings offered. This is home.
A gesture I must mention came from a neighbor, Anita Akers, who made masks for anyone in need in our tight-knit retirement community. She kept a distance (yes, adhere to social distancing) when she delivered the two masks to our house. Thank you again, Anita. The masks are much appreciated.
The reality, however, is that a time frame for the return to any sense of normal is speculation at best. I’m among the throng of Dr. Anthony Fauci followers. When he says it’s OK to go back to business as usual, I’m in.
While we wait for his signal that we’re in a safe place, please adhere to the guidelines established. The life you save could be your own or that of a loved one.
I’ve been referring to my mask and gloves as “safety chic”. The few times I’ve been out (grocery store and pharmacy drive-thru) I have noticed many folks are ignoring the precautions.
Please put on a mask and gloves.
Stay safe.
