I have three male gay long-time friends. The Monday, June 15, ruling by the United States Supreme Court that protects gay, lesbian and transgender people from being discriminated in employment was cause for celebration.
No one should be the victim of discrimination regardless of sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion, etc.
The timing was ironic on the ruling (but I’ll admit I hadn’t been keeping up with the work of the high court) because one of those friends and I had the conversation on Saturday about the federal government making strides in protecting the LGBT community.
His immediate response was: “The federal government has ignored all gays and trans for so long, this doesn’t surprise me. I’ve been fired three times, refused housing four times, evicted three times and beaten by six thugs then when the cops showed up, I was told I’d be better off to go on home and ‘be more careful’ in the future where I ‘pranced’ because I was queer. No laws there either. Not defending Trump but it doesn’t matter who is President, we lose any small hold we have in rights.”
I felt like I’d had my head in the sand for years. I could not believe that such a caring individual had been victimized so many times because of his sexual preference. Was I that naive?
Coming from a small town, we would hear the whispers of gays gathering in particular locations to meet up. Sadly, some men -- I guess they had to convince themselves they didn’t have any of those feelings -- would harass and physically harm the guys just wanting to spend time with someone who understood.
The other two friends have both been in lengthy relationships. They are happy and enjoy their lives and sharing as much time as possible with their families.
One of those guys dated some of the most beautiful and popular young ladies in our hometown -- especially during our high school and college years.
We aren’t the ones in the position to judge, so try to live by a simple, yet very effective life of kindness.
Their sexuality is their business, and I am so glad they won’t face discrimination. By the way, they are fine with the fact that I’m heterosexual.
