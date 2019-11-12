A sense of melancholy seems to roll in during elections since I went from daily newspapers to weeklies. There was an energy coursing through the newsroom when you’re “patiently” waiting on the results to start coming in and reporters typing as fast as their fingers could go to make extended deadlines.
I noticed Powhatan Today Editor Laura McFarland had posted about not having any pizza. Election Night always meant pizza for the staff as the wait was on for the ballots to be counted.
I’ve always been exposed to weekly newspapers, but had never been hands-on with one until I arrived in Mechanicsville in 2008.
Today’s technology has certainly eased the stress of getting those results. Unfortunately, the Virginia State Board of Elections website wasn’t cooperating Tuesday night, Nov. 5. I kept updating and checking, as well as monitoring comments on our social media sites.
Trust me, it can be challenging. The last newspaper in West Virginia where I was managing editor covered Election Night at the courthouse, where a huge blackboard was set up in the corridor outside the county clerk’s office. This is no joke -- chalk and an eraser were imperative items.
A neighboring county at another time in my career used paper ballots. No, I can’t make up this stuff. There were times we didn’t get results for seats in the West Virginia Legislature until Thursday.
Without a doubt, Teresa “Teri” Smithson, Voter Registrar/Director of Elections, and her staff are among the best, if not the best, in Virginia when it comes to Election Day. They are so cooperative with your newspapers, and we appreciate that helpful spirit.
I don’t think an election goes by that I don’t remember my first time in a voting booth. That was the year 18-year-olds could legally cast their ballots. It was a milestone moment for me, because my parents never -- and I do mean never -- missed an election. Mom, who celebrated No. 89 on Sunday, was with me last week when we voted at Rural Point Elementary School.
Back to the voting booth. An election worker offered to go in with me to “help” me. My home county used those monstrous machines with the lever to close and open the curtain.
When the election worker attempted to accompany me, I spun around, looked him in the eyes, and said, “You do know who my father is, don’t you?”
Dad was an imposing man with a very deep voice. He was a gentle giant, but could have an intimidating presence. Suffice it to say, the election worker got out of my way.
Those were still the days when $5 and a cheap bottle of whiskey could buy a vote. And there were drivers going up every hollow (holler) and creek to haul voters to the polls.
I hope you voted. Maybe your candidate(s) didn’t win, but you made a difference by taking part in the process.
Dad left us 27 years ago, but I have a feeling he knew Mom and I did our duty by voting.
