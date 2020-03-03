What is it about aging and insomnia? It seems like sleep would come easier as we get older. But, nope, that’s not the case. And this is coming from someone who appreciates a good nap and an undisturbed night. Whether it’s six hours or eight, I’m all in for waking refreshed.
So, why is it that I’ll go to bed feeling worn out, but sleep eludes me. Rather than turning on calming sounds or reading, my mind starts wandering -- and some of the topics wouldn’t surprise those who know me well.
Like many, when I prepare to call it a day, I talk to God. He knows me very well and how I may forget someone needing prayer or guidance. Age did not affect my ability to derail in mid-sentence. That’s been going on for some time.
Let me point out that is personal me, not professional. When it comes to work, I am on my game -- focused and concentrating.
But, back to sleeping. I don’t know how many times I’ve had William Shakespeare’s “To sleep, perchance to dream” from “Hamlet” roll through my thoughts. Of course, I prefer to paraphrase with “To sleep, perchance to sleep.”
Now, I can’t complain about dreaming. I don’t know that I’ve ever had a nightmare. Horror movies never scared me. My dreams usually, as many would agree about me in general, are a bit goofy. And I’m OK with that.
I can remember when I would baby-sit friends’ kids, especially at that early age when the time mostly consisted of feeding and changing diapers (I always hated that part!). Even though the little darlings didn’t have a clue as to what I was saying, I would encourage them to nap because one day they would know what it was like to not have enough sleep.
During those restless nights, when it’s tossing and turning, my thoughts often turn to work. I don’t consider myself a workaholic, but there always has to be a plan in motion.
For years I’ve said I was going to keep a tape recorder (or an iPhone these days) nearby for when I feel as though I’ve been inspired with a great story idea or even a column topic. That too evades me.
I’ll read posts on social media from family and friends in my age range who deal with the same sleepless battle. Well, like the old saying goes, I’ll take whatever goes with aging as opposed to the alternative. Rest well, readers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.