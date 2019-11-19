When I officially joined the staff of The Mechanicsville Local in July 2008, I had a “to-do” list for immediate, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days. Publisher Joy Monopoli did request such a list, but I always prepared them before starting a new job, so it a relatively simple assignment.
At the top was going out and meeting government, education, and business leaders. Movers and shakers, who are sometimes “hidden in the bushes” as they make incredible differences in our community also were being sought.
One of the first people that I knew I needed to meet as County Administrator Rhu Harris. It’s hard to believe that we first crossed paths 11 years ago. And now he has submitted his plans for retirement.
Rhu has always been accessible -- even when he was on vacation.
He has been kind and agreeable to our requests or questions.
I was impressed to learn when I wrote a story several years ago about some of the salaries of county leaders that he is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA). From what I understand, it’s one of the toughest exams to achieve that title.
He has admirably handled the day-to-day operations for Hanover County.
Rhu has been a supporter of Richmond Suburban News and we thank him for that.
Yes, he will be missed -- but we do wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life.
Here’s to you, Rhu!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.