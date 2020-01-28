Development. To some in our county, it’s almost viewed as a dirty word, but the reality is growth is the only way for us to remain on the path of success -- personally and professionally.
And let’s not lose sight of what happens to our county-operated services. I know there are many who scream about taxes -- but how else do we fund much-needed services?
Hanover County Public Schools is a shining example of what attracts new residents to the county. We also boast exceptional public safety departments: Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Hanover Fire-EMS, and Hanover Emergency Communications. I wonder if some folks forget about the importance of these extraordinary county-funded agencies.
During a conversation with a member of one of the county’s long-time businesses, we agreed on the significance of development. As a parent, she has seen first-hand the benefits of the education system offered here.
As I’ve said in the past, I have never lived in a rural area, so I won’t say every open parcel must be utilized. To compete, however, we have to “open our doors” as it were to new businesses and industries.
I don’t reside in the area where Wegmans is constructing a distribution center, but I’m confident the company name will draw other businesses to the county.
I do sympathize with those residents who have shared their opinions on these pages about the traffic issue they anticipate they will face with the addition of the center.
Yet, the benefit of additional tax dollars means so much to the future. Kudos to the Hanover County Board of Supervisor, County Administrator Rhu Harris and Economic Development Director Linwood Thomas for making all this happen.
C’mon, Hanover, let’s grow, let’s prosper, let’s be the best county in the commonwealth.
