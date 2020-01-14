Her kidney function is 5%; she is undergoing dialysis three days a week. She needs a transplant.
But, without question, her faith in God is unwavering.
We have been best friends for 20 years. She is one of those people that you don’t need to talk to every day. It may be weeks or months at a time when we get on the phone, but it’s as if we spoke the day before.
I called last week to talk about their holidays and, sadly, her ongoing health issues. She has been seriously ill for 10 years, but she doesn’t complain. She is amazing and an inspiration. I am blessed to have her in my life.
Rather than feel sorry for herself, she thinks about those who are in what she considers more serious health crises.
I fought back tears when she told me that two of the men she had gotten to know during dialysis had died. She talked matter-of-factly about her own status.
She had been on a transplant list at one of the country’s top hospitals for the procedure when an illness struck that delayed the surgery. Now she is waiting to be placed on the list again.
If I am a match, I wouldn’t hesitate to give my friend a kidney. Since her transplant had to be delayed, they’re almost back at square one in the process.
Her voice sounded a big stronger last week, but she has little, if any, appetite.
Her husband is a godsend. He had tried to woo her for about five years when she finally accepted a dinner invitation. They married in 2009. He dotes on her with the love and devotion that uphold their wedding vows.
They are truly united as one.
I’m an organ donor. Are you? If not, please contact UNOS (United Network for Organ Sharing) at www.unos.org.
I’ve shared the story before about a friend’s brother who was killed. He was in his 30s and healthy.
His mother agreed to donate his organs. A nurse said about 100 people would benefit with organs and skin grafts. I expect he still lives on in many people’s bodies.
My dad’s corneas were donated when he died suddenly. As a cancer victim, few organs would be acceptable for transplant.
I hope when I leave this life that my organs can prolong the lives of many.
In the meantime, I will pray for my friend and keep updated on the transplant status.
Again, if you aren’t an organ donor, please give the gift of life to others.
