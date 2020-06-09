It’s still incomprehensible to grasp what happened to George Floyd took place in this country. Where is the United States of America that led us to believe “all men are created equal”? Well, we all know that has never been the case.
My heart is in pieces as I once again find myself writing about racism in what was once considered the most powerful and successful nation in the world. Sadly, that description has been shattered and I doubt there’s a time frame we can formulate to even estimate when we have a functioning normal society.
I grew up during the Cold War, when the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) was our greatest threat. Now, the enemy is within.
I didn’t witness racism in my hometown until I was in high school when public interracial dating started. White guys I’d known for years were heard saying the “N” word. I was shocked! They were insulting and threatening violence.
That wasn’t the place I knew as home from birth. But, yet, there it was -- in school and on the downtown streets.
Back to George Floyd.
I don’t think I’ll ever be able to erase the sight of a Minneapolis police officer putting his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes as three of his fellow officers watched. I cringe every time the news channels air the video.
What was wrong with that officer that he felt compelled to continue to kill Floyd as bystanders were kept back.
Little did Floyd know that an impact is death would make on this country. People of all colors have had enough -- and they have been taking to the streets to say racism is not acceptable and bad police officers must be held accountable.
We’ve all heard the old saying, “One bad apple don’t spoil the whole bunch”. Let’s make that our motto moving forward. There are far more good police officers than bad, and I do believe many would give their lives to protect us.
Floyd’s death has sparked a needed awareness in our country. The plight of the black has not made the strides needed for true equality. Skin color has nothing to do with the person.
And, most of all, let’s not forget the greatest man to walk this earth -- Jesus Christ -- was not white. Before attacking anyone of color, think about that for awhile.
