While the past few months have seem interminable in some ways, they also have proven to provide time to catch up with family and friends. Who isn’t guilty of “I’ll call this weekend”? During this stay-at-home guideline, I’ve found myself better utilizing time than I would have in a “normal” routine.
Of course, work remains a top priority, with my day starting at a desk that belonged to my maternal grandfather. Our company has graciously accommodated us with all the equipment that we need to continue our duties as if we were on-site in the office.
Optimism goes a long way in the world of unknowns today. Faith has meant the most as the numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and cases rise. I consider myself a woman of strong faith -- and believe in the power of prayer.
As I’ve previously said, I will continue to wear a mask and gloves beyond the determined date to adhere to usage.
In the over 60 age category, I am at-risk for the virus. Fortunately, with limited outside activity, I have not experienced any symptoms.
I need to clarify a point from last week’s column. The masks and gloves are protective in two ways: We aren’t spreading any germs and we aren’t susceptible to being targeted.
I don’t -- and won’t -- understand why some people act as if this is infringing on some constitutional right. The life you save could be your own -- or a loved one.
The only inconvenience I have encountered is fogging up my glasses when I wear a fabric mask. I can deal with that.
Like you, I am eager to return to some normalcy on Friday, as Gov. Ralph Northam said last week that he would be reopening some businesses. As always, let’s “Shop local.”
In the meantime, I encourage you to take advantage of the days left to call a loved one or continue working on your flowers or gardens.
But, please, continue to be mindful of the warnings of our governmental leaders. This isn’t about politics, folks, it’s about safety.
