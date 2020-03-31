You don’t have to tell me twice. Limiting outside contact hasn’t led to a case of stir crazy, but I expect that goes with age.
This is a time unlike any in my lifetime, so I can’t imagine the “walls closing in” feeling for some.
But, the reality is that this is life in an unknown scenario. Listen to the experts, those in health care and science.
The few times that I’ve left the house have qualified as essential. I do wear my oh-so-chick latex gloves and appreciate those I may be handing money to are taking protective measures too.
Staying at home is recommended by those who are all too aware of the severity of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Please heed those warnings.
Plan your time if you have children, especially those missing valuable classroom time.
I am saddened for graduating seniors in high school who are in limbo as to whether they will take part in commencement ceremonies. Another significant milestone in leaving public school is the Prom.
Sometimes, trying to live by the term “the greater good” is disheartening. I’m sure the seniors are anxious as they await definite answers as the days pass in this period of quarantine.
This has not been a time to be lackadaisical about the information being disseminated on a national, state and local level.
Take the time to read the newspaper so you can fully absorb the data and, most importantly, adhere to the methods listed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The following were released in early March in a statement made by Dr. Michael Gill, superintendent of Hanover County Public Schools:
1. Stay home if you are sick.
m Avoid close contact with others and seek medical treatment if necessary.
m If you have a fever, do not leave your home until you are fever-free for at least 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.
m Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
2. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available. https://www.cdc.gov/handwashing/when-how-handwashing.html
3. Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Put your used tissue in a wastebasket. If you don’t have a tissue, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve. https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/hygiene/etiquette/coughing_sneezing.html
4. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
We can’t dismiss the impact COVID-19 has had on a global scale. So, please, stay home. Plan those essential trips and keep your distance from others.
This is one of the most frightening events in my lifetime. Let’s do what we can to survive.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.