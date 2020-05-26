When Mom put her house on the market, sold most of the furnishings, and packed to move here in 2009, my sister and I were so proud of her as she took charge of the next chapter in her life.
Leaving wasn’t easy -- she had lived in the same area for almost 79 years. And the house she sold within a year of leaving it had been the first and only home she and Dad owned. They bought it in July 1961, just days before my 5th birthday.
Mom still has a lot of sentimentality about that neighborhood and the friends she made during all those years. It was the same neighborhood her parents settled in after leaving the farming life in eastern Kentucky for Grandpa’s 40-year career in the coal mines.
As I’ve said before, I arrived in Winchester, Virginia, in the spring of 2005 because I knew I needed to get closer to my sister, whose health was rapidly declining. The goal was to find employment in Richmond.
I do appreciate the opportunity the Byrd family gave me by opening the door to Virginia with a copy editor’s job at The Winchester Star. But the focus remained on getting to Richmond.
Fortunately, the editor’s job opened at The Mechanicsville Local and I was blessed to start there in July 2008. Mom made the move here in September 2009.
Sometimes I forget that leaving Logan, West Virginia, was a lifetime of change for my mother. Despite being very well traveled, that was home. And, to her, it still is.
She enjoys life in Mechanicsville and all that living in the Greater Richmond area provides. But she maintains that the small city in a valley between hills and a river is her home.
When I moved out on my own in 1976, I was like “free at last.” Young and carefree best described many years of my life.
In 1991, I started moving with my career -- never thinking that Dad would suddenly die a year later. Mom retired when they had planned and was content in their house.
We almost lost my sister in July 2004, that’s when I knew I had to move to Virginia. I was confident that if I got here Mom would soon follow. She did spend at least a month every summer and most of the winter with me in Winchester. We both knew I wasn’t staying there though, so her moving wasn’t an issue then.
We recently celebrated our 8th anniversary in a lovely house in a wonderful retirement community. Our neighbors are kind and caring.
I often forget what Mom gave me to join her daughters, but I know she’d do it again. That’s the thing about love: it supercedes all other aspects of life.
She is a blessing and I thank God every day when I hear her say, “Good morning.”
