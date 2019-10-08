Newspapers have always been a significant part of my family’s home. Growing up, we received morning and afternoon editions. I was more inclined to peruse the hometown publication, which is where my 45-year career got its start.
The kitchen table was our version of discussing current affairs through whatever meal was being served by mom.
My parents were avid news junkies and kept the conversation going from the hard news like President Richard Nixon’s resignation during the Watergate Scandal or the local cat named Midnight that could “talk.” (I witnessed that interview -- all I heard was “meow.”)
The point here is that newspapers are an important part of our everyday lives. You’ll get the entire story of a governmental meeting, what’s happening in your child’s school, your neighbors celebrating a milestone wedding anniversary, and who scored the most points in one of many sports played throughout the county.
We are celebrating National Newspaper Week, which means the focus turns to you, the reader and advertiser. How we work in this industry is always with our communities in mind.
And, often, we are your neighbors. We enjoy getting to know you and that special feeling when you call or email with a tone that makes you seem like a long-time friend.
We share our voice and opinions and welcome yours. Our goal is always to provide you with the news and sports that you want.
The value of newspapers has been part of my life since I started reading. Conversations about articles through the years bring back memories of lively debates and thought-provoking moments.
Being employed by newspapers has brought many rewards, especially getting to know you.
As we observe the 79th annual National Newspaper Week, with a theme of “Think F1rst -- Know Your 5 Freedoms,” we can’t emphasize enough how important your role is in our continued successes.
I am thankful for a dedicated staff and supportive supervisors. We’re literally on the same page when it comes to what we’re doing at Richmond Suburban News.
To wrap up, I ask that you just keep reading.
