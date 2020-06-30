After we posted a photo and a brief synopsis of the Friday, June 19, march from the Mechanicsville Library to Stonewall Jackson Middle School and Lee-Davis Middle School, our Facebook pages, especially The Mechanicsville Local, blew up with support and controversy.
I’m all about free speech, but keep it clean on our social media sites. If you have a “potty mouth,” you can expect that your comment will be deleted. If the behavior persists, we will certainly consider banning further posts. That is, to say the least, our last option.
It seems like the Lee-Davis/Stonewall Jackson name issue has been in the forefront for some time. But, with the vocal and, sadly, violent protests about equal rights, this has become a firestorm, with clashes with law enforcement and statues being toppled.
As a transplant, I do consider the Greater Richmond area to be home. Granted, I have never been an avid reader of the Civil War and the revered military minds who led and served.
In the fifth and eighth grades, we studied in West Virginia’s history, focusing on seceding from Virginia and becoming the 35th state on June 20, 1863. We did not delve into the debate of slavery, but did learn about the Emancipation Proclamation. President Abraham Lincoln was larger than life in our discussions.
This may be a surprise to some of you, but there were many Confederate officers and soldiers from my home area. One of the most famous (or infamous) was Devil Anse Hatfield, the leader of the Hatfield family in its feud with the McCoys. He served as a captain in the Confederate Army.
During my sister’s research into our families’ genealogy, I don’t think she discovered anyone serving in the military for either side. Our ancestors were farmers, who probably worked the land to make a living and survive.
So, here’s where I want to ask -- in all seriousness -- why is keeping the names so important to some L-DHS graduates and former students at SJMS? I’ve seen comments about the heritage, which comes to down to: How do you want this community to be remembered?
Has anyone who favors retaining the names given any thought to what might be deep scars because of those Confederate leaders to students, administrators and staff of color?
Again, I’m seeking clarity on this seemingly impenetrable issue.
I’m not trying to stir up any debate or, as we said in the hills, “add fuel to the fire,” but I find it imperative to gain a better understanding.
Yes, I have my own opinions, but this is your opportunity to enlighten me from both sides.
I welcome your input. I don’t want to think that those who support the names are racists, nor do I point a finger at blacks for their concern as to how history is portrayed and observed.
Is there any common ground without vile, ugly language and abusive acts?
I welcome your feedback (but keep it clean). Pro or con, tell me how you feel about changing the names of the two local schools.
Send your responses to mkinser@mechlocal.com. I’ll definitely be following up.
In the meantime, let’s see when or if the Hanover County School Board is going to take action. The next meeting is July 14.
