You’ve seen the article in this publication and we hope you have answered the plea. Hanover Habitat for Humanity needs our help, and we really need to answer the call.
Executive Director Linda Tiller has been pleading for financial assistance as her organization strives to complete six houses.
Habitat was forced to close the doors on the ReStore.
And now there is great concern about obtaining funding to finish homes for these local families.
Tiller has issued a plea for $50 donations, calling it an “urgent gift.” She said that will enable them to have the monies to complete single mom Melissa’s house.
But, Melissa isn’t alone in this need for housing. She is joined by Amanda, Rebekah, and Franklin who have seen construction on their homes come to a standstill.
These delays only cause more grief and heartache for the families so desperately in need of what Tiller says it “a stable home with an affordable mortgage,” which is “critical to their well-being.”
In asking for members of the Hanover County community to dig deep into their pockets, Tiller is candid: “There are no extra funds in our budget to meet this unexpected need. The significant loss of revenue from the closing of the ReStore will have devastating effects on the ability to pay construction costs. Your gift today will provide instant relief.”
Those who receive Habitat assistance help build their own homes through what is called “sweat equity.”
Yes, these are extraordinary times with the coronavirus looming all around us, but, if you’re able, please donate to Habitat.
Can you help? Will you help?
For more information on donating, go to https://www.hanoverhfh.org/champion/.
