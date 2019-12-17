For those of you who may not understand (or even ever heard of) the concept of a coal camp, it can be explained simply. Coal companies built houses, stores, and sometimes schools near mining operations. And, yes, they owned them.
My dad was one of the few fathers in our neighborhood who was not a coal miner. He did a two-year stint in a mine that, sadly, exploded in the early 1960s, entombing most of the men he had worked with underground.
He moved on to become employed by the local electric utility as a lineman.
Family was a big part of my youth in Hedgeview, also known as 15 Camp because the No. 15 Island Creek Coal Company mine had been located there.
What was especially great about life in a coal camp was the number of kids in my age range.
Being outdoors was a given -- regardless of the weather. When that first snowflake appeared, we were ready to bundle up and engage in throwing snowballs at one another or challenging teams in building the biggest and best snowman.
A big smile crosses my face as I think back to such an enjoyable and carefree time. That’s at the heart of being a child -- enjoying life to its fullest and that includes diving into a pile of snow.
Being outside with our friends and sharing fun times and making memories are precious. One of those neighbor friends recently passed away, prompting me to think back on all the good times I had in Kathy’s big yard. Whether it was playing volleyball, dodgeball or whatever yard game, her yard was the gathering place.
When a significant amount of snow fell across the yards, snowmen seemed to pop up everywhere. And there was considerable time involved in creating the perfect snowman.
I’ve often thought about the pros and cons of today’s technology when it comes to children. When I was a kid, we had cable TV -- and that meant three channels: ABC, CBS and NBC. That’s all there was at the time.
I appreciate the memories that coal camp provided, because of the friends I made and still have. Regardless of the holiday or event, we were a group.
While my great-nephews are often attached to their versions of iPads, their parents have encouraged them to enjoy the outdoors -- and they do.
Here’s my advice -- and it applies to all ages -- get out and throw a snowball or build a snowman when that first significant snowfall occurs. Trust me, you’ll either be flooded with memories or start making some.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.