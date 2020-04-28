Much deserved praise is being heaped upon those health care workers who are being referred to as the front lines as we continue to battle a pandemic unlike anything most of us have ever seen in our lives.
One evening last week, I was thinking how many family members and friends devote themselves to caring for others. The majority of them are or have been employed as nurses, with varying levels of education.
I was impressed as more names came to mind. Their sacrifices on a daily basis have always amazed me and left me with such a sense of pride for the incredibly giving work they do for others.
As we continue to function in a day-to-day existence of the unknown, health care workers have become the heroes of this deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).
Without hesitation, they are spending countless hours in hospitals and quarantining themselves from their families and loved ones when they aren’t on-site at work.
This has become one of those times that we recognize and fully appreciate a population of our society that goes through the process of helping the sick, with little, if any, thought to their own safety.
They are living proof of the oath they took when they entered the medical field.
I can’t imagine the sadness they have experienced in losing patients to COVID-19, yet I celebrate the images of those who survive and are applauded as they leave the hospital.
Hooray to the health care folks on the front lines!
No one is seeking fame in this tragic time, but those involved merit our thanks and support if and when we return to a normal lifestyle. I’m not going to speculate about that.
Saying “Thank you” doesn’t seem adequate during these circumstances. But it’s heartfelt and sincere.
Photos and videos of the health care workers stream across various outlets. Whenever they get a break to dance and lip sync, it’s a sweet feeling of relief to witness.
Their lives have certainly changed -- and improved -- ours.
Even though it doesn’t seem enough, I do offer a “Thank you” to our local hospital, clinic, and private practice health care workers.
Without you, we wouldn’t have any hope as the numbers seem to jump around with deaths and cases reported.
I can only imagine the adrenalin rush of seeing a coronavirus survivor bid goodbye to the hospital, eager to return home.
To the health care workers on a local, state, national and global level, “Thank you!” You are our hope and in our prayers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.