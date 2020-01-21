Overwhelmed. That word best describes the response I received to last week’s column about a friend in need of a kidney transplant.
Responses came in quickly via voicemail and emails. My heart was filled with the compassion and sincere attitudes of those who had benefited from transplants, as well as those -- like me -- have made the commitment to donate their organs when the end comes.
I haven’t even talked to my friend about the column, but I will have called her by the time this appears in print.
I will be seeking more information on becoming a donor.
One of the respondents reminded me that you may not be a match for one person but you are for another and the organs are, for lack of a better word, traded. That’s fine with me.
Are you on a bone marrow transplant list? That’s been on my to-do list for too long. I must take action.
As I’ve aged, the reality of what we can do beyond this life has become more important. It certainly became the case for me when I learned how dire my friend’s status is now.
I am filled with pride to know that I live in a community that strongly supports the transplant process. To recipients and donors alike, God bless you for sharing your stories.
Yes, I will be following up with those folks who are willing to talk about their experience.
It will comes down to saving a life. And, as in my situation, it’s the life of a very dear friend. She lives in West Virginia, so I don’t get to see her as often as I’d like, but the bond of friendship is unbreakable.
And, as I said last week, I know her husband is providing the best care possible for her.
To those who reached out, thank you. I will be contacting you about your story.
Transplants save lives, and we should all make arrangements to become donors. It’s as simple as a check mark on your driver’s license.
You never know when you or a loved one may be the one in need.
