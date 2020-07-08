The Hanover Tomato Festival that wasn’t certainly provided a different angle in a news article. But the fact that the coronavirus (COVID-19) has impacted lives and events, including commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2020, has marred this year for some time. Originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 10-11, the festival fell victim to the deadly virus this year.
That being said, so many people who devote themselves to Hanover County in countless ways merit our thanks for what they do to year-round.
At the top of a behind-the-scenes success operation are the administration and staff of Hanover County Parks and Recreation.
With Greg Sager and Marcy Durrer leading the efforts, the Hanover Tomato Festival is easily the most-anticipated celebration in the county.
As I head into my 13th year with Richmond Suburban News, a feeling of melancholy sweeps over me as I think about the good times with Oscar Watson and the men and women of the Black Creek Volunteer Fire Department that started the festival in 1978.
My official start date was May 14, 2008, so I decided to come to Mechanicsville from Winchester to see first-hand the Hanover Tomato Festival. I probably arrived around 1 p.m. -- and the place was packed! Since I didn’t know anybody, and parking was non-existent by that time of the day, I drove through and try to absorb all I could of the people and attractions.
The dedication of the BCVFD and Parks and Rec kept the festival in growth mode, with attendance exceeding 40,000 at least twice in recent years. Yes, Pole Green Park was overflowing.
Without a doubt, the decision to cancel this year’s festival was the right way to go. We know it couldn’t have been easy on the organizers. They put the well-being of thousands of people that would turn out while we’re in limbo with COVID-19.
This cancellation is a first, but there’s always next year. Despite this hiccup, Hanover County folks know how to party -- especially with the emphasis on the Hanover Tomato. Until next year ...
