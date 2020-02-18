Have you ever had someone in your life who was always there when you needed advice or guidance about your career plans? This is certainly an individual outside of your family who has followed a similar path.
Sadly, a week ago, one of my mentors passed away, leaving a void in my life. Raamie Barker was my second managing editor at my hometown newspaper.
He also recommended that I succeed him when he accepted a significant position in the administration of Gov. Arch Moore in 1985.
I learned of his death Sunday night, Feb. 6, but could not find the words to express the loss I was feeling on social media. I did compose a post on Monday. However, sometimes it’s difficult to find the words to describe the influence someone has had on you.
Raamie encouraged me to take a leap of faith and leave my hometown for a seven-day-a-week newspaper in the southern part of West Virginia.
As opportunities presented themselves, I always contacted him to get his opinion about a job. His support was steadfast and unwavering. He was always honest as we would discuss pros and cons. Without a doubt, he considered what move would be in my best interests.
He left newspapers in 1985, primarily remaining involved in politics.
I learned a lot about the ins-and-outs of politics from him. We didn’t always agree (some “discussions” became a bit loud), but he never dismissed what I had to say.
Photos popped up on Facebook on Monday, Feb. 7, of Raamie with Bobby Kennedy. He was involved on the state level in Kennedy’s 1968 presidential bid. That may have been what triggered his long-time interest in politics.
As a matter of fact, at the time of his death, he was serving as mayor of the little town where he was raised in our home county.
When I finally arrived in Hanover County (I had a goal of getting as close as possible to Richmond as my sister’s health was failing), I thanked Raamie and Earl Lambert, who taught me more about newspapers than anyone, for helping me reach what I found to be my destiny.
My heart aches for Raamie’s family. He so loved his wife, children and grandchildren.
Godspeed, Raamie. I am blessed to have had you in my life. You did make an impact.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.